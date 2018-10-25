Bishopbriggs junction on Scots most dangerous list

A road junction in East Dunbartonshire has been named one of Scotland’s most dangerous.

The junction where the A803 Kirkintilloch Road meets Balmuildy Road north of Bishopbriggs, saw a total of four people injured, including one who was seriously injured on November 17 last year.

It was named in the top seven Scottish junctions on the “league of shame”.

This league was based on government analysis of more than 100,000 road traffic collisions in Britain in 2017 in which people were either killed or injured.

The local junction is near the site of the new Cala housing development at Jellyhil, Meadowburn.

Despite opposition from Councillors and 569 local residents, the Scottish Government’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division (DPEA) has approved plans for 135 canalside homes near Bishopbriggs Leisuredrome.

One member of Save canal greenspace group which was vociferous in campaigning against the Meadowburn development, posted on the group’s Facebook group this week: “The junction of Balmuildy Road/Kirkintilloch is one of the most dangerous in Scotland.

“The new developments at Jellyhill and Crofthead will make this situation far worse given the increased volume in traffic.”

She was backed up by fellow protestors. One posted in response: “We need lights there and double yellows to stop people parking on the corner.

“I have started to go to the top of Hilton to get onto Kirkintilloch Road as it is safer.”

In response, Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive - Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets, said: “The junction at Balmuildy Road and Kirkintilloch Road in Bishopbriggs has been monitored due to the level of incidents in this location in 2017.

“The Council can advise that there have been no incidents in 2018.

“It is not possible to install signals at this location due to physical characteristics and proximity to other signalised junctions.

“However, if drivers and pedestrians use the junction appropriately, there is not a requirement for traffic lights. There are bollards located on the footway on Balmuildy Road to discourage parking. Should vehicles be parked at the junction, the police should be informed as this is dangerous parking.”

The junction of St Vincent Street and Douglas Street in Glasgow City centre topped the league of shame in Scotland.

Five casualty-causing collisions there in 2017 happened on February 22, February 27, April 7, May 5, and September 15. They involved a total of ten vehicles and saw six people injured in total.

The analysis as a whole revealed that Thursday was the most common day for a ccidents, with 173, while Sunday was the least common, with 129.

Some 713 – roughly two-thirds – took place in daylight. Across the whole of Britain, the junction with the worst safety record for accidents was in Southwark in London.