Bishopbriggs Community Council vice-chair steps down

The vice-chairman of Bishopbriggs Community Council has stepped down after almost 20 years service.

Donald Macdonald handed in his resignation at a recent meeting of the community council

In an email to members, he said: “If you managed along to tonight’s meeting you will have heard that I have resigned from Bishopbriggs Community Council.

“I have enjoyed the almost 20 years I have spent as a member and then as vice-chair.

“Organising the Gala Days over the years was always special.

“However, working with members on Town Team and Don’t Frack the Briggs were particular highlights for me as I feel we managed to get the community together and moved in a positive direction.

“Can I wish you all the very best and hopefully we can all work towards a #BetterBriggs.”