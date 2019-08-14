Bishopbriggs Boys’ Brigade group clocks up its centenary year

This year marks a milestone for the 182 Boys’ Brigade in Bishopbriggs (Kenmure Church) as the unit reaches its centenary.

The group would like to hear from former members who would like to take part in a special Ex-Members Reunion Dinner in November.

Former members can get in touch via email at: 182bbre union@gmail.com

Throughout the year, the group have been taking part in a host of events to celebrate the 100th birthday.

These include a trip to Alton Towers, a Junior Section Camp packed full of outdoor activities, a centenary display and inspection.

The ‘182’ is one of the oldest in the Glasgow Battalion and is still operating from its parent church, Kenmure. Mr Mathew B. McKay, who led the Kenmure Sunday School, was the founding captain and the group was formerly set up on December 9, 1919.

The group has had numerous successes over the years, with both its football team and pipe band winning trophies. One of the pipe band’s many highlights was playing with the BB Massed Bands at the Scotland V England Football Match at Hampden in 1976, in front of 85,000 fans.