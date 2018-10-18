Bishopbriggs boy’s dream £550 birthday bike snatched

Heartless thieves snatched a Bishopbriggs youngster’s dream mountain bike padlocked outside his local library last night (Wednesday).

The robbers struck between 5pm and 7.30pm outside the Bishopbriggs community hub at Kirkintilloch Road.

The heartbroken 14-year-old local boy, who had received the Voodoo Hoodoo bike from his family for his birthday just a couple few weeks ago, had secured it before he went inside.

Now his family are offering a £50 reward for information which leads to the recovery of the cycle, which is valued at £550.

His mum told the Herald: “My son’s very upset about this, it was his 14th birthday present.

“We are offering a £50 reward for its safe return.”

“Police have been told and if people can help in any way they can also contact Kirkintilloch police station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111”.

The frame number on the bike is AA80221759.

Please email elepcar@gmail.com if you have any information which leads to the recovery of the bike.