Bishopbriggs and Milton of Campsie pipers are tuning up for WWI tribute

As Armistice Day approaches, East Dunbartonshire is preparing to mark 100 years since the end of World War One with services on Sunday, November 11.

As part of this, pipers Scott Robertson from Bishopbriggs, and brothers Lewis (14) and Callum Craigie (11) from Milton of Campsie, are tuning up to take part in a special international commemoration with fellow lone pipers across the country and overseas to mark the day the guns fell silent.

At 6am on Sunday, Scott will perform “Battle’s O’er”, a traditional Scottish air played after a battle, at Bishopbriggs War Memorial at Kenmure Avenue.

Brothers Lewis and Callum, who both play with Strathendrick Pipe Band, will also participate in this tribute by playing at the War Memorial in Milton of Campsie.

In total, more than 1,000 pipers will be playing the tune at individual locations within their communities. A specially written tribute will also be read out.

The “Battle’s Over” event has been organised by the Queen’s Pageantmaster Bruno Peek LVO OBE OPR.

At 6.55pm on Sunday, buglers will sound the Last Post and at 7pm torches will be lit in a tribute called Beacons of Light, signifying the light of peace from the darkness of four years of war.

Meanwhile, morning services – organised by local churches and community councils – will be held in Auchinairn, Baldernock, Bishopbriggs, Kirkintilloch, Lennoxtown, Milngavie, Milton of Campsie, Torrance, Twechar and Woodilee.

A service organised by East Dunbartonshire Council will also be held at the War Memorial, Bearsden Cross – commencing at approximately 10.40am – and will be led by the Rev John Craib of Bearsden Baptist Church.Visit https://www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/acts-remembrance-east-dunbartonshire.