Birdston centre gets top marks

Birdston Day Care in Kirkintilloch has been awarded three sixes in its latest Care Inspectorate report.

The Adult Day Care achieved top marks in care and support, leadership and management and also staffing.

The Care Inspectorate report stated: “People attending the day centre had very positive experiences because staff made excellent use of all areas in the centre to maximise opportunities for everyone.

“Multiple activities took place to account for people’s wishes, needs and abilities.”

The inspectorate report added that “Birdston Day Care Centre provides a friendly and homely environment where stimulating company and outings are part of everyday life, delivered by trained staff with a genuine interest in the older person”.

The report also said the implementation of ‘Playlist for Life’ into care planning had benefited people with dementia who responded well to music.

When put into practice, Playlist for Life resulted in a 60% reduction in the need for anti-psychotic medication. In some instances, the resident GP prescribes the playlist to prevent anxiety or distress triggers, which so often characterise dementia behaviour.

Day Care Manager Teresa Anderson says ‘We are really pleased with the outcome of the report.

“We have an incredibly hardworking team who strive to deliver the greatest level of care for our service users, and the positive report from the Care Inspectorate is definitely something we are really proud of.’