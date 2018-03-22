Billington’s scoop Best Cafe award

The much-loved Billington’s eaterie in Lenzie has been named Best Cafe at a top Scottish awards ceremony.

The local deli took the top prize at the Scottish Cream Awards 2018.

Billington’s also scooped runner up prize in the Best Multiple Operator section and runner-up prize in the Best Barista section.

Owner Mark said: “We are so proud.”

The local eaterie is also in the running for Best Fresh Produce Provider, Best Off Sales and Best at the upcoming Scottish Independent Retail Awards on April 17.