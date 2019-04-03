Bid to build 200 homes at Stepps

North Lanarkshire Council will hold a planning hearing to discuss whether property developers will be allowed to build 200 new houses on a site in Stepps.

The application, from Barratt Homes, CALA Homes and Garnkirk Estates, concerns a site north of Cumbernauld Road and east of Hornshill Farm Road.

The proposed mixture of housing is 170 detached, eight semi-detached, ten terraced houses and 12 flats.

The development would also include a play area and 30 of the homes would be in the affordable housing sector.

The proposals attracted 26 letters from the public and Stepps Community Council, all of which were objections.

The grounds for these were diverse and included over-development, inappropriate design, loss of vegetation and greenbelt, and impact on local schools.

At a meeting of North Lanarkshire Council’s planning committee held on Thursday, March 28, councillors agreed to grant the community council’s request and call a planning hearing at a later date.