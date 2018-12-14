Bid for a better bus service

A campaign has been launched for a better bus service for the people of Milngavie and Bearsden.

Fed-up resident Ann McLaughlin has set up an online petition for improvements – and in the space of a few days, it has amassed more than 200 signatures in support.

She told the Herald the area “desperately needs a bus service for the 21st century”, adding it was particularly bad during the evening.

Ann said: “Both old and young people are frustrated and annoyed at not being able to get a bus in the evening to and from the city centre and the west end.

“Shift workers are unable to get home by bus after work and people are unable to socialise in the town past 7.20pm on a Saturday.

“The community has been forced to either rely on lifts, expensive taxis or unreliable trains and walk great distances to get home.”

Other complaints she said included from a student who has been unable to study at the university library past 6pm because there is no bus home past this time.

Petition supporters are calling on West Coast Motors to implement a better and more consistent bus service for the area.

The petition, “Better buses for Bearsden”, also claims buses are frequently delayed or do not turn up at all.

Ann is also calling on members of the community to take part in the ongoing East Dunbartonshire Council Travel Report consultation.

People have the chance at these meetings to drive forward options for public transport, roads and parking and speak to council officials at a number of public meetings in the area.

Venues and times include the Fraser Centre, Milngavie on Monday, December 17, from 3pm-7pm and Bearsden Community Hub on Monday, January 21, also from 3pm-7pm.

As well as online, Ann’s petition is available in hard copy form at Bearsden Community Hub.

The Herald contacted West Coast Motors for a comment but no one from the company was available before the paper went to press.