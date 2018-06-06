Bearsden venue in line for award award

A rejuvenated landmark building in Bearsden is in the running for a prestigious UK-wide honour.

Kilmardinny House has been shortlisted for Civic Building of the Year by SPACES (Society for Public Architecture, Construction, Engineering and Surveying) – one of just 19 projects chosen from across the UK.

The Grade A-listed building reopened last year after a £2.73m programme of works, delivered by East Dunbartonshire Council in conjunction with the Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust and development partner hub West Scotland with Clark Contracts.

SPACES judges will visit Kilmardinny and the other projects in the coming months, with the winner announced on October 11.

Joint Council Leaders, Councillor Andrew Polson and Vaughan Moody,said they were both delighted that Kilmardinny House had been shortlisted, adding it was “well deserved” and were pleased to confirm the council has committed an additional £120,000 to further enhance landscaping at Kilmardinny.

Sandy Marshall, Chair of EDLC Trust, added: “Kilmardinny House supports a wide range of arts, cultural services and events, as well as being a popular venue for weddings, family occasions and more.

“The new garden pavilion extension provides a modern, flexible space which can accommodate a variety of activities, while Kilmardinny House itself features a mixture of office, activity and meeting spaces, as well as a refurbished community theatre.