Bearsden Rainbow Room stylists Megan and Kenzie are well ahead of the rest!

Two Bearsden stylists are a cut above the rest after their talents were honoured by their company. Megan Deigan took the Creative Image Award and Kenzie Carmichael Assistant of the Year (Level 3) Award at Rainbow Room International’s Annual Congress, which took place at the luxurious Airth Castle and Spa. Team members from Rainbow Room International’s 12 hair and beauty salons enjoyed a day of inspirational presentations and challenges and an awards ceremony packed with recognition and rewards for many team members.

The two local stylists work at the Bearsden salon in Milngavie Road.