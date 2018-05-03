BB company crowned Masterteam champs

A team from 1st Bearsden Boys’ Brigade group has been crowned national champions for the second year running at a Masterteam final.

BB Companies from England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales competed in the annual quiz competition at All Saints’ Church in Childwall, Liverpool.

The winning team comprised of Lyle Hamilton (15), Fergus Hempel (18), Fraser Ellis (16) and Ross Brown (17).

Ross Brown and Fergus Hempel were also members of last year’s winning team.

Ross said: “After narrowly missing out on the Scottish title this year, it was a great reward to win the UK Masterteam for the second time running!”

Fergus aid: “At 1st Bearsden, we have a really good seniors group with quite a few people our age, and when you’ve been with them since Anchors it’s great to be around friends.”

Fraser Ellis added: “I really enjoyed the experience and it was an added bonus to bring back the trophy!”

The team was presented with their medals and the championship trophy by Bill Stevenson, CEO of The Boys’ Brigade UK & RoI.

The other finalists were: 1st Ardstraw and 4th Newtownabbey from Northern Ireland, 1st Cheslyn Hay from England; 2nd Llantwit Major from Wales; and the other Scottish company was 1st Polmont.

The youngest member of the 1st Bearsden team was Lyle Hamilton, aged 15.

He said: “As the new recruit and youngest member, I was delighted to be on the team representing 1st Bearsden and Scotland.”

The event was organised by Liverpool battalion, of the Boys’ Brigade.

Teams were welcomed to the city by Right Worshipful Lord Mayor of Liverpool, Councillor Malcolm Kennedy.

Volunteer leader and company captain, Graham Sharp, said: “I’m delighted for the local team.

“To win the UK Masterteam title for the second consecutive year is an amazing achievement and one they should be very proud of. It was a great competition from start to finish and the fact the results in the final were so close is testament to the many fantastic young people in the BB today.”

1st Bearsden BB company provides activities for youngsters aged five – 18 and, this year, is celebrating the 120th anniversary of its founding.

For information, contact Niall Rolland, Communications & Engagement officer – 01324 550 857 or niall.rolland@boys-brigade.org.uk.