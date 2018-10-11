Back on track to a better rail service?

Months of campaigning by residents has resulted in improvements to train services at Westerton rail station.

Welcoming immediate work being carried out to extend the platform at the station, local Green MSP Ross Greer said redualling the Westerton-Milngavie line was also still very much on the table.

Ross spoke out after meeting with representatives of Network Rail in the latest bid to resolve the ongoing problem of late and cancelled trains on the Milngavie line.

He said: “Extending the platform will improve performance at Westerton junction, where trains currently stopping at Platform One of the station block access from Platform Two onto the Milngavie branch line.

“Network Rail have confirmed to me that a number of short term improvements are and will be taking place to improve performance on the line and I’m sure the pressure from local residents through our community campaign has had a hand here.

“It’s clear from the research we’ve done that the long-term solution of Westerton-Milngavie re-dualling is absolutely necessary, not just for our local rail line but for the network across the central belt, currently impacted daily by delays which originate in Milngavie.

“I’m confident Network Rail’s studies will find the same thing but there is a real concern that this could be a lengthy process lacking in transparency and engagement with residents and rail users”.

“We need to keep pushing the Scottish Government and Transport Scotland to ensure their influence and funding is used to get the line redualled as soon as possible. We also need to make sure they understand a new Allander Station between Milngavie and Hillfoot is much needed but cannot happen without re-dualling. I intend on meeting Cabinet Secretary for Transport Michael Matheson and will make this clear to him.For now, I’m asking residents to sign the petition at greens.scot/milngavieredual to show that demand for this essential work is only growing.”