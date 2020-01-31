Award for local litter hero Rudy from Kirkintilloch

A youngster’s heroic efforts to clean up his local area have been recognised by a leading environmental charity.

Keep Scotland Beautiful has presented Rudy Shannon (14) of Kirkintilloch, with Clean Up Scotland’s ‘Hero of the Month’ award.

The charity recognised his ongoing commitment to inspiring his peers and group with environmental efforts and helping to remove litter from the local area and the Luggie Water for more than four years.

Rudy has been regularly attending activities arranged by Luggiewatch – a local group committed to protecting and improving the wildlife corridor connected with the Luggie Water burn, which stretches from North Lanarkshire to the River Kelvin.

Luggiewatch is part of Anchor Groups, involved with Keep Scotland Beautiful’s award-winning Upstream Battle campaign to tackle marine litter on the River Clyde.

Rudy said: “I got involved with Luggiewatch when I was 11. I saw all of the good work they did for the community and wanted to be a part of that.

“It is great to receive this award. The environment is really important to me and my future on this planet. If everyone gets involved, we may have a chance of saving it.”

Rudy recently applied to the Tom Hunter Foundation for a grant to help buy new tools for the group. Armed with new equipment, and a new container to keep it in,

Luggiewatch has just had its first meeting and is putting plans together for the year – including a clean up of the canal on February 16 to support the Seagull Trust, and ongoing support for Upstream Battle.

Lindsay Montgomery CBE, Chairman of Keep Scotland Beautiful, nominated Rudy for the award after meeting him at an event to celebrate the work of the Anchor Groups.

He said: “Rudy is a fantastic example of how everyone, young and old, can help make a difference in their local community.

“His passion and commitment to the cause has helped to inspire many others to take part and he truly deserves the ‘Hero of the Month’ accolade.

“I would encourage everyone to consider nominating their local Clean Up Scotland Hero, so that their achievements can also be celebrated.”

Visit www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/cleanupscotland to find out how you take part or make a nomination.

Further information on dates of Luggiewatch’s monthly meetings and future events can be found on their Facebook page.