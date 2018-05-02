Attempted murder hunt after man found injured at North Glasgow car crash site

Police have launched an attempted murder probe after a man was found injured in the north of Glasgow after the discovery of a crashed car.

Around 9.50pm last night (Tuesday, May 1), police received a report of a car blocking Atlas Road in Springburn.

On arrival, they found an empty damaged Vauxhall Vectra in the road.

One of the previous occupants of the car, a 32-year-old man, was then found injured.

Police say their enquiries have revealed that a blue BMW deliberately drove at the Vectra car, crashing into the back of it. The BMW then drove off towards Balgrayhill.

The injured man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where medical staff confirm his condition as stable. A second man was uninjured.

Officers are treating the incident as attempted murder.

Atlas Road remains closed as forensic officers carry out a full search of the area for any forensic evidence.

Vehicular access is prohibited and members of the public are thanked for their co-operation.

Detective Inspector Gillian Faulds said: “I am appealing for anyone with any information about this incident to contact us.

“You may have witnessed the BMW crash into the Vauxhall car or you may have seen the blue BMW speed off after the incident.

“At this stage, we do not know how many people were within the BMW and any detail regarding the car could be vital in our enquiries.

“We are trying to ascertain exactly what has happened here and I’m asking local people to help us.

“If you have any information or knowledge of the car or the suspects then please do contact us. Any small detail could prove crucial in our investigation.”

Officers continue to carry out door-to-door enquiries and review CCTV footage from in and around the area. If anyone has any information regarding the incident, please contact CID officers at Maryhill Police Station via 101, quoting incident 3889 of 1 May 2018. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.