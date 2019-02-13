Art work for needy kids

An innovative young enterprise group at a Bearsden primary school has raised more than £300 to help ensure needy children across Glasgow have a hot meal.

The P5 and P6 Enterprise Club at Killermont Primary created a school calendar and the profits from sales was donated to social enterprise firm Launch Foods.

The school Enterprise Club held an art competition for the whole school and selected winning artwork for each month for the calendar.

Evelyn Vandal at Killermont Primary School, said: “Through learning about aspects of running a business such as running costs and budgeting, the children discussed options of what they wanted to do with any profit they expected to make.

“Linked with our focus on the Global Goal of zero poverty and sustainability, we decided to donate our profit to Launch Foods.

“Launch Foods is a not-for-profit business that takes surplus food from manufacturers and uses it to provide children across Glasgow with hot meals, putting the food to great use rather than sending to a landfill.

“We raised a fantastic total of £330, which will feed 330 children who might not otherwise receive hot meals after a long day at school.

“By doing so we are ensuring that children receive their right to healthy food; Article 24 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.”

To find out more about Launch Foods, visit http://www.launchfoods.org/what-we-do/