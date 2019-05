There were huge tailbacks after a road collision yesterday afternoon near The Stables pub and restaurant at Kirkintilloch

Two cars were involved in the accident at 1.30pm on the A803.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police were called to a two car road crash near to The Stables Inn, Glasgow Road, Kirkintilloch.

“Emergency services attended and a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“No report of any serious injuries.”

The road was closed for a short period of time.