East Dunbartonshire honoured the fallen on Armistice Day to mark 100 years since the end of World War One on Sunday, November 11.

East Dunbartonshire Council organised the main service at the War Memorial at Bearsden Cross.

Photograph Jamie Forbes

Other services, organised by local churches and community councils, took place at Milngavie, Auchinairn, Baldernock, Bishopbriggs, Kirkintilloch, Lennoxtown, Milton of Campsie, Torrance, Twechar and Woodilee.