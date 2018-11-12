Armistice 100: East Dunbartonshire remembers the fallen from World War One with services and commemorations

East Dunbartonshire honoured the fallen on Armistice Day to mark 100 years since the end of World War One on Sunday, November 11.

There were services and commemorations throughout the area.

Photograph Jamie Forbes 11.11.18 Beasden Cross. Remembrance Sunday.

Services – organised by local churches and community councils – took place at Auchinairn, Baldernock, Bishopbriggs, Kirkintilloch, Lennoxtown, Milngavie, Milton of Campsie, Torrance, Twechar and Woodilee.

A service organised by East Dunbartonshire Council was also held at the War Memorial, Bearsden Cross, led by the Rev John Craib of Bearsden Baptist Church.

It was also attended by Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Dunbartonshire Pat Steel, Armed Forces personnel, representatives of the council, police community councils, churches, Boys’ Brigade and other local groups.

Pipers, including members of 1st Campsie Boys Brigade, Scott Robertson from Bishopbriggs, and brothers Lewis (14) and Callum Craigie (11) from Milton of Campsie, took part in a special international commemoration with fellow lone pipers across the country and overseas to mark the day the guns fell silent. At 6am on Sunday, they performed “Battle’s O’er”, a traditional Scottish air played after a battle.

More pics and story to follow.