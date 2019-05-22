Application to demolish former Brookwood Library at Bearsden

A planning application has been lodged to East Dunbartonshire Council for the demolition of former Brookwood Library premises.

East Dunbartonshire Council and its delivery partner Hub West Scotland, via architect Holmes Miller, want to build new early years centres on the site of the former Bearsden library at Drymen Road.

The application for demolition TP/ED/19/0237 can be viewed online at the council’s website or may be inspected at the council’s planning offices at Southbank House.

The applications are to be considered by the Council’s Planning Service before referral to the Planning Board for a decision.

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive - Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said: “Planning applications have been lodged for three new early years facilities in Milngavie, Kirkintilloch and Bearsden.

“The Bearsden application relates to the former Brookwood Library premises and involves demolition of the former library extension, which is not a listed building.”