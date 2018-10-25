Appeal set up to help family of tragic Lenzie Academy teenager

Friends of a 15-year-old Lenzie Academy pupil who died suddenly have set up a fundraising appeal to help support her parents and sister.

Kornelia Burak’s parents want to take their daughter’s body back to her native Poland after her funeral, almost two weeks after she died suddenly.

The Go Fund Me online page has raised more than £4,000 within three days – well over its original £2,000 target.

The 15-year-old passed away in hospital with dad Piotr, mum Sylwia and sister Natalia by her side.

Debbie Fraser, whose daughter was a school friend of Kornelia, launched the fundaiser.

She posted on the page: “On Thursday 11th of October my daughter and her friends were told the devastating news at school that their best friend Kornelia Burak had passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the tender age of 15.

“Kornelia was a popular pupil at Lenzie Academy, a beautiful fun loving 15-year-old who would light up any room and make everyone laugh with her funny faces.

“She was loved and will be so terribly missed by all who knew her.

“As a mother you just cannot imagine the pain of losing a child.

“Could I please ask you all to help raise money for the Burak family and help them fulfil their wish to take their baby girl home to Poland and to her final resting place.”

You can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/kornelia-burak-fund?fbclid=IwAR3w-9qLXTvNczI3VF8af-KzKFPOq2n9nbG6w9rOXAvTf0ZgmC2oQfvPp0w