Appeal after woman found dead at home in North Glasgow

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace relatives of a North Glasgow woman who was found dead at home.

Joyce Crookston’s body was discovered at her Castlebay Drive property on Wednesday (May 23).

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Joyce previously resided in Maryhill, Govanhill, Anderson, Pollokshaws and Hamilton areas and it is believed she may have had family members possibly from the Lanark area.

Anyone who has knowledge of Joyce’s relatives is asked to contact the administration department at London Road Police Station on 101.