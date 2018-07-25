Appeal after teenager targeted in machete attack in North Glasgow

Detectives are appealing for information following a serious assault in Springburn.

Around 3.30pm on Thursday, July 19, two men in a stolen dark blue Mini One car stopped adjacent to 431 Keppochill Road and made their way into a nearby car valeting premises.

They proceeded to attack a 19 year old man working within the premises with bladed weapons, possibly machetes.

The attackers then made off in the vehicle driving erratically, forcing a dark blue Nissan Micra to brake sharply to avoid a collision.

The victim was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to injuries to his upper body and leg and has since been released.

The suspects are described as wearing dark clothing with hoods covering their faces.

The stolen car was later recovered in Langmuirhead Road in the Auchinloch area around 10.55pm that night.

Detective Sergeant Craig Warren from Greater Glasgow CID said: “The suspects targeted the victim in a sustained and unprovoked attack and it is vital that anyone with information which could help us in tracing these despicable individuals comes forward.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Keppochill Road around 3.30pm last Thursday who may have noticed a dark blue Mini One, or two men acting suspiciously, to please get in touch.

“In particular I would like to speak to the driver of the Nissan Micra as they may have information to assist the investigation.

“This type of violent and reckless behaviour will not be tolerated and I would urge anyone with information to contact Greater Glasgow CID via 101, quoting incident number 2387 of Thursday 19 July 2018.

“Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”