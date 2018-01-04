Appeal after deliberate blaze at Kirkintilloch house

Police are appealing for witnesses after a wilful fire raising at a house in Kirkintilloch in the early hours of the morning.

Thugs set alight a wheelie bin and a mattress outside the home at Newdyke Road around midnight on Wednesday, January 3.

Fire services attended to bring the blaze under control but police said there were no injuries and no damage to the building.

A police spokesperson at Kirkintilloch said: “It was raining heavily at the time so there is little doubt this was a deliberate fire.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity or who has any information to get in touch”.

He added that the property belonged to Hillhead Housing Association who had been informed of the fire.

If you can help to find the culprit or culprits responsible, please call Kirkintilloch police office on 101 .