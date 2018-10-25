Another step forward for new £4 million sports complex at Kirkintilloch

The firm behind plans to build a new £4 million football training ground at Kirkintilloch wants to hear from people living near the site.

Investment company Three Black Cats Ltd is the behind the project for Partick Thistle FC on the site of the former Dryfield Sewage Treatment Works.

The firm is hosting a drop-in event on Monday, October 29, from 4pm – 7pm at Kirkintilloch Town Hall (Lesser Hall), Union Street, Kirkintilloch.

Following a consultation event held at the Town Hall on 20 September, this is a further opportunity for local residents to learn more about the proposed development ahead of the submission of a planning application.

The exhibition will illustrate the proposed approach to development and the project team will be on hand to answer questions and receive feedback on the proposal.

A Proposal of Application Notice has been submitted for the redevelopment of the site to provide a state-of-the-art football training facility, including pitches, pavilion building, storage and maintenance buildings. Additional infrastructure to support the redevelopment will include lighting and landscaping.

The event forms part of Three Black Cats’ public consultation on a change of use for the land formerly Dryfield sewage treatment works off Kirkintilloch Road close to Kirkintilloch.

Craig Dunn, Project Manager at Three Black Cats said: “As we prepare to submit a planning application, we are looking to hear from people locally who are interested in learning more about our proposed development and to share their comments and feedback.

“The proposal for a first class training ground represents a significant investment and brings back into use a site which has been derelict for some time on the outskirts of Kirkintilloch.

“The 29th October will provide a further opportunity for us to meet with local residents living close to the Dryfield Works site, as well as members of the wider community who are interested in the project. We look forward to outlining the scheme again and answering any questions they have around the redevelopment.

“We believe that we have found the ideal location for the new training ground and we look forward to working with the local community to bring the project to fruition.”

Three Black Cats expect a full planning application to be lodged by the end of the year. The 26-acre facility is scheduled to be completed and operational in 2019.

The new £4m training ground will be known as McParland Park, in honour of Thistle legend David McParland.