Another royal award for caring Lenzie woman

Caring local woman Anne Jarvie is to receive a prestigious award for her services to St John Scotland, a charity dedicated to enhancing and saving lives.

Anne, who lives in Lenzie, is to be appointed as an Officer of the Order of St John.

She will pick up her award on behalf of the Queen from the Grand Prior of the Order, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, at a ceremony in March. She retired in 2004 from the position of Chief Nursing Officer/Director of Nursing for Scotland but is still an active trustee of St John Ambulance.

She also holds the position of deputy chair for the Scottish Housing Regulator.

Anne, who grew up in Kirkintilloch where her parents owned the pharmacy on the main street, was also chair of the Council of Nursing Institute in Scotland.

She was awarded the CBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours list in 2000. Other accolades include an Honorary Doctor of Law at Dundee University, an Honorary Doctor of Nursing at Napier University, Honorary Doctor of Science of Glasgow Caledonian University and an Honorary Degree of Doctor of the University of Stirling.

She is also an Honorary Member of the Faculty of Public Health Medicine.

The Order of St John, formally the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of Saint John of Jerusalem, is a British royal order of chivalry first constituted in 1888 by royal charter from Queen Victoria.