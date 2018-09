Road resurfacing will close another road in East Dunbartonshire, for five days.

The B8023 Shirva Road, between the A803 Kilsyth Rd, Kirkintilloch, and Main St, Twechar, and Auchendavie Rd between Shirva Rd and Tintock Rd, Kirkintilloch, will shut from 8am- 6pm daily, Mon 24 - Fri 28 Sept. Alternative routes will be signposted.