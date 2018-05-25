Another award on way for St Ninian’s?

Hot on the heels of their outstanding inspection report earlier this year, pupils and staff at St Ninian’s High School are celebrating once again.

The award-winning Kirkintilloch school – whose inspection saw the best results of any school under Education Scotland’s current system – has now been shortlisted for Secondary School of the Year in the TES Schools Awards.

This is the fifth year since 2010 that St Ninian’s has been shortlisted at these prestigious UK-wide awards and they hope to add to their already bulging awards cabinet.

Head teacher Paul McLaughlin is delighted to have made the shortlist and to feature at the awards again.

He said: “We are the only Scottish school in our category and will be proud to represent the area and the country in London next month.

“My team and our young people work incredibly hard to make St Ninian’s the best school that it can be, so I am thrilled for them all that we are being recognised on this national platform.

“We have already had a wonderful year with our inspection report and countless other successes across the school so this award would really be the icing on the cake.”

Mr McLaughlin was praised in the recent inspection report for “outstanding leadership.”

Councillor Graeme McGinnigle, Vice Convener of the Education Committee said: “These awards are renowned for celebrating the most outstanding individuals and institutions that the state and independent sector has to offer so to be shortlisted is an excellent achievement.

“I visited the school recently to congratulate them on their glowing inspection report and saw first hand what a great school it is.

“I wish everyone at the school the best of luck with this nomination.”

Winners of the TES Awards will be announced at a special event in London on Friday, June 22.