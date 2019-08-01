Ambitious housing plan by council to regenerate run-down area of Bearsden

East Dunbartonshire Council wants to demolish properties at Nithsdale Crescent at Bearsden to create “higher quality new-build accommodation that better meets the local housing need”.

Proposals are being put forward for the creation of an affordable housing development that is hoped will regenerate the Nithsdale Crescent area.

The draft proposals, which will see a substantial investment from the Council in the area, follows a 2017 feasibility study which considered four options for the redevelopment of the current flats, surrounding open spaces, and car parking areas in Council ownership.

The option deemed to promote the best long-term solution for the area was to demolish both existing blocks in order to deliver a new build development across the entire site.

This has the potential to deliver a mix of 26 new homes including large family homes with private gardens and smaller apartments. Some of the homes will be offered for sale under the Council’s Shared Equity Scheme.

You can find out more about the shared equity scheme on the Council’s website at https://www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/shared-equity

Councillor Billy Hendry, Convener of the Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets committee, said: “These proposals represent a great opportunity to transform this site and help meet the high demand for larger affordable housing in the area.

“Over the years, the Housing Service has regularly received complaints from tenants and residents about the site and instances of anti-social behaviour.

“The current open layout of the landscape around the blocks in part exacerbates these problems and we now have a chance to regenerate this area of Bearsden and offer local families high quality housing in an attractive environment.

“I would encourage everyone who is directly affected by the new development to get in touch and make their views known.”

The Council is holding a drop-in event to discuss the new-build proposals with everyone who will be directly affected by the work, including those living adjacent to the site.

Residents are being encouraged to come along to meet the architects and hear about the plans, ask questions and give feedback.

The details of the drop-in engagement event are as follows: Monday 12 August, 3.30pm-7.30pm at Bearsden HUB, 69 Drymen Road, Bearsden, G61 3QT.

For those unable to attend, following the event there will be more details on the consultation section of the Council website (www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk) and a questionnaire where you can express your views on the proposals.

Please note that comments made at this stage are not formal representations to the planning authority. Once a planning application is submitted a further opportunity to make representations to the planning authority will be made available.

Back in 2017, local MSP Gil Paterson called on the derelict block of flats at 8-28 Nithsdale Crescent to be pulled down as they were a magnet for youths causing antisocial behaviour, and replaced with a modern, affordable front-and-backdoor housing.