Almost £1m in funding for Antonine Wall community projects

Fresh funding to build better connections for communities and visitors along the length of the Antonine Wall has been welcomed in East Dunbartonshire.

The Heritage Lottery Fund has allocated £980,600 to help raise awareness of the 63km-long World Heritage Site.

‘Rediscovering the Antonine Wall’ is being led by West Dunbartonshire Council, in partnership with East Dunbartonshire, Glasgow City, North Lanarkshire and Falkirk Councils, as well as Historic Environment Scotland.

The project includes plans such as:

· A Roman-themed play facility at Peel Park, Kirkintilloch

· A replica distance slab near Twechar Healthy Living & Enterprise Centre

· Community projects in Bearsden, Kirkintilloch and Twechar to connect communities better with Antonine Wall sites.

These projects - informed by consultation activity - could range from exhibitions and local research projects, to arts activities and drama performances.

Resources will be developed for schools exploring topics such as Roman cooking and crafts, as well as talks, tours and a community-led video tour of the wall.

A ‘21st Century Legion’ of 300 volunteers will be recruited and trained to help co-design projects in their communities, act as tour guides, help with research and raise awareness.

Councillor Billy Hendry, Convener of East Dunbartonshire Council’s Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets Committee, said: “This is very welcome news - providing support for a unique project which will help to create a window on the rich history of the Antonine Wall, inspiring people of all ages to find out more about Scotland’s past.

“East Dunbartonshire has strong links to the Roman Empire in Bearsden, Kirkintilloch, Twechar and Bishopbriggs. It’s an excellent location to track down the remains of the Antonine Wall and some of the forts that lay along it.

“It’s important to look at ways of exploring and maximising the heritage and history of East Dunbartonshire - raising awareness and supporting the local economy.”

The HLF award provides a large proportion of the project budget, which is match funded by contributions from each of the partner local authorities and other external sources, including the LEADER programme.

Emma McMullen, Antonine Wall HLF Project Manager, said, “We are delighted to have been awarded this funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund to support our £2.1m Rediscovering the Antonine Wall project over the next three years.

“This will give us the opportunity to work with communities along the length of the wall to better engage them with their Roman heritage, along with creating facilities that will help to promote the Antonine Wall to visitors.”

The first Antonine Wall Community Conference took place recently at Glenskirlie House near Bonnybridge to mark the 10th anniversary since the inscription of the wall as an UNSECO World Heritage Site.

Visit www.antoninewall.org for more information on the wall.