All aboard for this year’s canal festival

Set sail for this year’s Kirkintilloch Canal Festival with the first attractions already confirmed.

This year’s events will take place from August 20-26 in and around Kirkintilloch town centre:

· Story Week (August 20-24) including a variety of canal boat trip for people of all ages

· Get Active Saturday (August 25) is a full day of fun, including street theatre, canoeing, archery, climbing wall, entertainment, outdoor sports and more.

It will culminate in a toe-tapping evening concert and fabulous fireworks

· Gala Sunday (August 26) will range from a classic car exhibition to market stalls, street theatre, live music, dancing displays, ‘Coppers on the Canal’ and more.

The festival, organised by East Dunbartonshire Council in partnership with a range of organisations, attracts thousands of visitors every year, boosting the local economy and the area’s status as a visitor destination.

This year’s programme will offer a wide range of activities and provide a platform for community groups, hostelries and local shops to get involved.

Performing at the Saturday evening concert will be We Love the 90s featuring hits by the likes of Steps, Cher, Vengaboys, Shania Twain, Oasis, 4 Non Blondes, Black Box, 5ive, 2 Unlimited and more – all topped off by an amazing fireworks display.

Joint Council Leader, Councillor Andrew Polson, said: Work is taking place behind the scenes on the 2018 Kirkintilloch Canal Festival, with a packed programme for all the family already taking shape.

“I’m delighted that council colleagues and partners are once again pulling out the stops to ensure the Canal Festival offers a sparkling range of entertainment for all the family.

“The festival provides a chance for Kirkintilloch to welcome visitors from all over East Dunbartonshire and beyond, boosting the economy and showcasing local facilities and attractions.”

Joint Council Leader, Councillor Vaughan Moody, said: “There’s still time to get involved. If you’re a local performer, group, business or organisation, visit the website for more information.

“I hope as many people as possible take the chance to enjoy the wealth of family fun and entertainment on offer throughout the week and during Get Active Saturday and Gala Sunday. There will be something for everyone.”

For more information, visit www.kirkintillochcanalfestival.org/