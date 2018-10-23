Alison’s looking swish again for cancer care

Bishopbriggs woman Alison Ross has lived with secondary breast cancer for the past six years.

The brave local lady has now organised a fundraising event for the second year to give back to a charity which has helped her and her family cope with the devastating diagnosis.

The “Swish Event” in aid of Breast Cancer Care takes place on Saturday, October 27, at the Fort Theatre in Bishopbriggs from 2-4pm.

Alison says the event is back “by popular demand”.

She said: “All you do is bring along five quality/nearly new items of clothing, put them on the Swish rail and you will be issued with five tickets.

“Each ticket then entitles you to choose an item of your choosing from the Swish rail.

“As well as the clothes swapping, we also have some really good raffle and tombola prizes.

“We are also having a silent auction this year and have a wedding dress to auction as well as a mother of the bride outfit.

“It is all good fun and we thought the silent auction would generate a bit more money for the cause”.

The Herald spoke to Alison when she launched the first event last year.

She said: “I was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 47. Nothing can prepare you for the shock and the range of emotions that you experience, and some days I honestly still can’t believe that this has happened to me.

“Secondary breast cancer can’t be cured. I was told the cancer had spread to my rib cage, my back and my hips, and that I would now be referred to Oncology at the Beatson.

“I realised I was fighting for my life. I remember feeling like I had been given a death sentence, being totally ignorant about my diagnosis, not really understanding it and being angry. This was the first time in my life that I was not in control, I couldn’t fix this.

“However, I am keeping well. My cancer is treatable but not curable and I have responded very well to the monthly treatments I have been receiving at the Beatson.

“I am still scared, no doubt about it, but there is support out there for people like me through the services of Breast Cancer Care for which I am so grateful.

“They offer tailored support services for people living with breast cancer and that is one of the main reasons I wanted to organise this event to not only raise awareness but also to say thank you to all the friends and family who have been an incredible support over the past years.”