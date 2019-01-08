Alcohol licence granted for new ALDI at Milngavie

ALDI has been granted permission to sell alcohol at its forthcoming store in Milngavie.

The store, at the former Homebase in the town’s main street, was the subject of an application to East Dunbartonshire Council’s Licensing Board on Thursday, December 20.

Representatives from ALDI spoke on behalf of the company, pointing out that although it is perceived as a continental company the retailer actually has a strong commitment to Scottish suppliers and stocks many of their products, including alcoholic drinks. They added that the range of such drinks would not be extensive as company philosophy is to carry only one type of each specific product rather than competing brands.

The company also sponsors the Scottish Beer Awards and successful brewers can find their products stocked in Aldi stores.

The Milngavie store is expected to create around 35 jobs and the company representatives said Aldi is considered one of the best employers of its type, paying staff more than the living wage.

Councillor John Jamieson (SNP, Kirkintilloch East and North and Twechar) noted the company operated a strict Challenge 25 policy but asked if there was any possibility of illegal transactions going through during busy periods. He was assured that the checkout system will stop when a restricted product is identified and only by the operator confirming the sale is valid can anything else go through the till.

Licensing convener Jim Gibbbons noted that Aldi’s range of alcohol did not include controversial products such as very strong beer or “a caffeinated wine associated with monks”. Police and other agencies had no objections and the committee unanimously granted the application.