Alasdair’s hoping for some Strictly success

A Bearsden lawyer is stepping out to take part in (A Little Less) Strictly Come Dancing contest – a key fundraiser for the Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice in Glasgow.

Alasdair Fleming, a partner in law firm Brodies in Glasgow, and his dance partner Maria Oaksey, a former Scottish ballroom dance champ, are one of nine couples taking part in the annual event on Saturday, March 16, at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow.

Based on the hit BBC TV show, the event will be hosted by celebrity Carol Smillie and will include special guests Katya and Neil Jones.

On the night, the 18-piece Syd Lawrence Orchestra from the hit show will provide the soundtrack.

Alasdair said: “I’m really looking forward to taking part. Maria and I have been practising regularly – I’m a little nervous but hopefully everything will be all right on the night!

“As someone who has been indirectly affected by cancer through loved ones, this is a cause close to my heart. Palliative care is a much needed service in the Glasgow area and the work the hospice does is incredible.

“I’m proud to support this wonderful event.”

Heather Manson, director of fundraising of The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice, said: “This event is a great opportunity to bring supporters together to raise funds and have fun that allows us to continue to provide the highest standard of care to our patients and families.

“We are very grateful to everyone for the effort that that has been put into this fundraising event over the past 10 years. Only with this support can we continue to care.”

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/william-fleming1