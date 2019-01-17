Additional needs school at Waterside gets go ahead by Scottish Government

The Scottish Government has upheld a controversial decision to build an additional needs school on land occupied by the only football pitch in Waterside.

Despite campaigns by residents of the village, who support a new school but are concerned about the loss of a vital sports and community facility, ministers have declined to call in East Dunbartonshire Council’s decision to close Campsie View and Merkland schools and build on the site.

A letter to the council confirmed that the Scottish Government is satisfied the council has acted in compliance with all relevant legislation.

Joint council leader Councillor Andrew Polson said: “We reiterate now that we are absolutely committed to ensuring the impact will be a positive one and the new school and wider development of the Waterside site will provide additional facilities for the community to access.”