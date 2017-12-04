Academy named school of the year again

Staff, parents and pupils are celebrating again after their school was named the best in Scotland for the second time in four years.

Bishopbriggs Academy was last week named ‘The Scottish State Secondary School of the Year’ in the prestigious Sunday Times School Guide for 2018.

It is the latest accolade for the high performing school, which has built upon the outstanding inspection report it received in 2013 – a report that was a significant factor in Bishopbriggs Academy’s first School of the Year award in 2014/15.

The inspection team from Education Scotland awarded Bishopbriggs Academy four ‘excellent’ gradings and the school has followed that up with consistently record-breaking attainment, including an unprecedented 52 per cent of S5 pupils this year passing five or more Highers.

A tough judging panel at the newspaper selected Bishopbriggs Academy to top the poll of 400 schools across Scotland and did so not only because of its attainment levels but because of its record on continual improvement and the wide range of opportunities afforded to its young people.

The school climbed the ranks of the Sunday Times lists, breaking into the top 20 for the first time in 2013. Since then, the school has gone from strength to strength.

Head teacher Gordon Moulsdale paid tribute to the 1200 pupils, their families and the 120 strong teaching and support team who make the school the success that it is.

He said: “We are absolutely thrilled that the many achievements of our young people and the truly outstanding work of our staff has been recognised through this fantastic award.

“Working closely with our highly supportive parent body, everything we do in our school is designed to enhance the learning experience for all our young people and to improve their life chances by helping them secure positive, sustained destinations. There is a real and genuine pride in our school amongst all our stakeholders and this award seems to suggest that we have every reason to be proud.”

Alastair McCall, editor of the Sunday Times school guide, said: “It is a great achievement to win our Scottish State Secondary of the Year award once, but to do so twice in four years is remarkable.”

Bishopbriggs Academy was formed in 2006 when Bishopbriggs High and nearby Thomas Muir High merged.

The council’s education onvener, Councillor Mohrag Fischer, congratulated everyone at the school, saying: “To have been selected as The Scottish State Secondary School of the Year, not once but twice, is quite an outstanding accomplishment.

“Bishopbriggs Academy is a fantastic school which offers a first rate educational experience for all its students helping them towards high attainment levels and giving them the best possible chance of leaving school and going on to positive destinations.

“It is a sign of great success that the school has been so highly ranked for so many years and this is down to outstanding leadership at all levels, a dedicated and highly-skilled staff and hard-working, ambitious pupils.

“I am delighted for the entire school community and I am confident the school will continue to flourish in the years ahead. Well done on receiving this prestigious recognition, it is well deserved.”