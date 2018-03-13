Academy four triumph in design contest

Bishopbriggs Academy pupils have demonstrated their design skills are the best in Scotland.

The talented local team beat stiff competition from all over the country to take a top prize at the Civil Engineering Design Contest for Scottish schools.

The grand final took place recently at Abertay University in Dundee.

At the university’s Hannah Maclure Centre, teams from Bishopbriggs Academy, Monifieth High, Madras College, Dumfries High, Carnoustie High and Inveralmond Community College were set the task of building model versions of their own concept designs for a viewing platform overlooking the River Tay.

Lecturers from Abertay’s Division of Natural and Built Environment challenged the budding engineers to create a structure which in theory would stand at least 15m high at the Tay Bridge car park in Newport, Fife.

The prize for the best structural model went to Team Vector of Bishopbriggs Academy and the prize for the best conceptual design was awarded to Team Solway from Dumfries High.

Head of Division, Professor David Blackwood, said: “At Abertay we place great value on training the next generation of engineers to be ready for industry and that’s why we offer a guaranteed work placement for every student.”

The Civil Engineering Design Competition for Scottish Schools was open to groups of pupils in S4, S5 and S6.

Finalists used a plywood base, balsa wood sticks, string, papers and glue to make their prototypes.

Each team had submitted a 90-second video clip explaining their design along with illustrations, and some text outlining the proposal.

Abertay University’s civil engineering degrees are rated top in Scotland by the Guardian University Guide 2018.

For more information on studying civil engineering at Abertay visit https://www.abertay.ac.uk/course-search/undergraduate/civil-and-environmental-engineering/

Talent is always at the fore at Bishopbriggs Academy which returned its best ever exam results last year, coming out top in East Dunbartonshire once again.

Teachers and pupils celebrated when 52% of S5 pupils passed five or more Highers.