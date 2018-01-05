Abbotsford crowned Care Home of Year

Abbotford House in Bearsden has won national recognition at a prestigious care industry awards ceremony.

The home beat off strong opposition to be crowned Care Home of the Year at the first Caring UK Awards.

The awards, organised by Script Events and leading industry publication Caring UK, recognise excellence, innovation and achievement in all corners of the industry.

To come out on top, the home went through a rigorous assessment process, which involved a site visit by a member of the awards’ team who toured the facility, chatted to residents and staff, and examined all areas of the business from CQC reports to dignity within care.

Detailed reports were then compiled and passed on to an expert judging panel, which included, Professor Martin Green OBE of Care England, Nadra Ahmed OBE DL, of the National Care Association, Raj Kapoor of Alzheimer’s Society and Industry Expert, John Kennedy.

Judith Halkerston, Caring UK Awards event director, said: “The standard of entries was overwhelming and every facility that walked away with an award should be extremely proud.”