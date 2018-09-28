A truly diamond day for devoted Kirkintilloch couple

East Dunbartonshire Provost Alan Brown offered his warm congratulations to devoate diamond couple Peter and Elaine Ryan who celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at their home in Kirkintilloch recently.

The happy couple also received their telegram from Her Majesty The Queen, delivered by Deputy Lieutenant

Garry McLeod. The happy couple enjoyed a quiet lunch together at the Boat House in Kilsyth before joining the ir family for a celebration atIndian Cottage in Kirkintilloch.

They tied the knot in 1958 at Christ Church, Mountsorrel. in Leicestershire.