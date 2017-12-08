A real best-seller

One of the world’s best-selling authors was welcomed to Harper Collins’ Bishopbriggs distribution centre recently.

Barbara Taylor-Bradford was visiting to see copies of her latest book, ‘Secrets of Cavendon’, start their journey from warehouse to booksellers and ultimately her reader’s hands.

Staff enjoyed a Q&A and book signing where Barbara talked about her expansive career from leaving school at 15 to becoming an author of an amazing 32 novels.

A trip into the warehouse followed, with Barbara sporting her personalised hi-vis jacket, signing the Harper Collins author wall before leaving.