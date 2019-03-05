A night to remember Paige and her legacy

The charity's trustees are hoping funds raised by the ball will support their work going forward.
The charity's trustees are hoping funds raised by the ball will support their work going forward.

A young woman who grew up in East Dunbartonshire and lost her life to a senseless murder in 2016 has left behind a lasting legacy.

A charity, Paige’s Promise wasset up to honour the 15-year-old schoolgirl, which provides retreat and respite schemes for other parents faced with the horror of losing a child in such circumstances.

This year a memorial garden is being built in Auchinairn for the community to go and sit. Plaques can be put up for a loved one and there is a memory ribbon wall for children.

But, to fund these breaks and memorial garden, the charity is running a fundraising ball at the Marriott in Glasgow onMarch 23.

It includes a three course meal, drinks on arrival, charity raffle and some special celebrity guests will be present.

Tickets costing £60 each or £550 for a table of ten can be obtained by emailing: info@paigespromise.com.

Pamela Munro, trustee for the charity said: “It’s so important we keep Paige’s legacy ongoing so the charity can help as many other parents as possible who have lost children in tragic circumstances. We are hoping for a great turnout for the fundraiser ball.”