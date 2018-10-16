A golden day for Lesley and James

It was a golden day last week for one happy Kirkintilloch couple who clocked up 50 years of married bliss.

Lesley and James Hood celebrated with a party on the date of their anniversary, Friday, October 12. The couple tied the knot in 1968 at St David’s Church at Kirkintilloch.

They shared their celebration with their two two daughters, Karen (49) and Lorna (41), son Martin (46), and grandchildren Zakk (9) and Jett (6).

Their daughter Lorna said: “They are both truly inspirational at 71 this year!”

Instead of gifts, the couple asked for donations to Strathcarron Hospice. Lorna’s husband Mark sadly passed away at the age of 40 from lung cancer and spent his last days there.