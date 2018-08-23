£91k boost for church roof repairs from lottery fund

A Kirkintilloch church has received a welcome financial boost to enable it to carry out urgent repairs.

A grant of £91,400 has been awarded to Holy Family & St Ninian’s Church from the National Lottery’s Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF).

The cash will go towards urgent roof and masonry repairs to make the church wind and water tight and stop the spread of wet and dry rot.

Local MSP Rona Mackay said: “I’m delighted this vital money has been awarded to Holy Family and St Ninian’s Church to pay for much needed repairs.

“This means a lot to the community who will be able to worship safely in their beautiful church.”

The HLF sustains a wide range of heritage for present and future generations.