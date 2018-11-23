500 flock to view ‘All  Generation’ art show at Kirkintilloch town hall

An ‘Exhibition of All Generations Artwork’ held in Kirkintilloch Town Hall recently was a huge success.

Almost 500 visitors attended the event which took place over two days.

David Coles, Secretary of Kirkintilloch and District Community Projects Support Group, who organised the event, said: “The visitors were impressed by the high standard of artwork from the four primary and two secondary schools and from the older generations’ artwork from the various charity groups.”

Tesco provided each P4 and P5 pupil who took part with an A4 Portfolio bag and each of the six schools received art materials.

The Big Lottery Fund enabled the event to take place.

David added: “Our group are deeply grateful to all the volunteers and to the staff at the town hall.”

East Dunbartonshire councillor Susan Murray congratulated the community support group, describing the exhibition as “fantastic.”

David added: “This has been a considerable effort by many to bring about a ‘Showcase Event’.

“This was a project which started in February and we have found it a full-time job.”