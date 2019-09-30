£4.8m project to tackle flooding in Bearsden

Work is due to begin on a £4.8m investment project to improve Scottish Water’s waste water infrastructure and tackle flooding in areas of Bearsden and Drumchapel.

The project starts on Monday 14th October. It involves the upsizing of a local sewer and just over half a mile of pipework being installed to upgrade the existing sewer network and help reduce the risk of flooding for properties currently affected by internal or external flooding.

The work will benefit properties in Conon Avenue, Bearsden and properties in Moraine Avenue, Drumchapel. This project will also help protect the local environment.

The fully integrated flooding solution being constructed on this project has been developed in conjunction with Glasgow City Council and East Dunbartonshire Council. It has come into being through the Metropolitan Glasgow Strategic Drainage Partnership (MGSDP) - a collaborative partnership formed by organisations involved with the operation of the sewerage and drainage network within the metropolitan Glasgow are.

The work is being carried out by Scottish Water’s alliance partner amey Black and Veatch (aBV) and its specialist contractors.

Ruaridh MacGregor, corporate affairs manager for Scottish Water, said: “Sewer flooding causes a great deal of distress for householders and also has a detrimental effect on the local environment so we’re really pleased to get this project up and running.

“There will be some unavoidable disruption in the local area when the work is under way, however, the benefits of this project will far outweigh any inconvenience. With pipes being laid in phases, we will do all we can to minimise any impact on our customers. We thank all local residents and road users in advance for their patience and understanding.”

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets at East Dunbartonshire Council said: “After completion of our Colquhoun Park Flood Alleviation Scheme in 2014, we welcome this substantial investment into improving the existing Scottish Water infrastructure in this area. This new pipework and upgraded sewer will bring significant benefits to the residents of Conon Avenue and to the surrounding area in terms of minimising flood risk experienced historically by locals and will protect and enhance the environment.

“We are delighted that work will shortly be getting under way. This project has been a great example of successful partnership working and we look forward to the completion of the works.”

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council and Chair of the Glasgow City Region Cabinet, said: “This investment not only addresses the risk flooding in the Drumchapel and Bearsden area but creates the conditions which allows us to build many more new homes in the north west of the city. This is a terrific example of how working with partners in Scottish water and East Dunbartonshire Council we can find solutions to long standing issues and deliver for our communities.”

The project is expected to be completed in February 2021.