£23.5m merger plans for two schools

East Dunbartonshire Council has revealed plans to shut two additional needs schools and build a new £23.5 million campus.

The council is seeking local feedback on its scheme to replace Campsie View School in Lenzie and Merkland School in Kirkintilloch with one new school in Kirkintilloch.

Both schools cater for pupils from all over the whole of East Dunbartonshire.

There are 113 pupils at Merkland (32 of primary school age and 81 of secondary school age) and 100 pupils at Campsie View (21 of early years age, 59 of primary school age and 20 of secondary school age).

The council said the new campus will accommodate 200 pupils with complex learning needs and could be open as early as 2021.

Councillor Jim Goodall, convener of the council’s Education Committee, said: “Over the last year council officers and staff and parents from both schools set up a working group to look at how service provision for these children and young people could be improved.

“Drawing on the invaluable life experiences of these families and listening to our specialist staff has enabled us to develop a proposal that offers significant educational benefits for the young people.”

The council added the proposed new school would give more space and resources for staff and pupils as well as provide a nursery school.

The plans come alongside other important changes to services for young people with additional support needs. Last month the council agreed to establish enhanced support bases at Castlehill Primary in Bearsden and Wester Cleddens Primary in Bishopbriggs.

From August 2018, staff in these bases will work with children with additional support needs who can learn in mainstream education with the right support.

These bases are in addition to Language and Communication Resources already established in Bearsden Academy, Bishopbriggs Academy and St Ninian’s High School in Kirkintilloch, which also support young people in a mainstream setting.

Mr Goodall added: “Helping all young people to achieve their potential and enjoy the best possible educational experience is about offering them the right help and support in the right environment.”

From today for seven weeks, locals can read the proposal document in the consultation section of the council’s website or get a copy from a council building.