£100,000 upgrade to Merkland Nature Reserve

A much-loved nature reserve in East Dunbartonshire has received a £100,000 upgrade thanks to funding from SPT.

All the footpaths in Merkland Local Nature Reserve have been upgraded, a total of 2750 metres worth of path.

Improvements include increasing the width of paths, raising them to prevent against flooding and installing a new set of steps.

Funding came from Strathclyde Partnership for Transport’s (SPT) capital grant fund. The £112,732 was achieved through the EDC Traffic and Transport Team. The work was co-ordinated by the Streetscene Technical Support Team and carried out by Caley Construction.

The aims of the project were to provide upgraded traffic free linkages for walking and cycling between communities to encourage the adoption of healthier lifestyles.

Merkland Local Nature Reserve at Kirkintilloch, is heavily used by local residents for dog walking and cycling and is a safe path to a number of primary schools and Kirkintilloch High School. It is also home to a rich array of wildlife including roe deer and buzzards and boasts a much-loved trail of wood carved animals.

Councillor Susan Murray said: “The improved paths will provide better traffic-free access to bus services for local residents which will contribute to a shift away from car use and reduce congestion”.

SPT Vice Chair Alan Moir said:b“SPT is delighted to support this worthwhile active travel project which will improve this area for local residents and visitors alike.”