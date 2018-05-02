Talented youngsters wanted for production of ‘Nativity! The Musical’

Do you have a budding stage star in your household?

The producers of Natvity! The Musical are on the look-out for children aged nine to 12 star in the Scottish leg of the production’s 2018 UK tour.

Bright, young stars from across the country will have a chance to sparkle and shine as one of the children from Oakmoor School.

Auditions for the Glasgow and Edinburgh runs of the show will be held in Edinburgh this June, and children will need to be available to play both the King’s Theatre in Glasgow from November 7-11 and the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh from November 28 to December 2.

All children auditioning must be:

¶ Children must be age nine to 12 years old by September 1 2018

¶ Strictly no taller than 4ft 7inches

¶ Children must live within 45 miles commute to the venue and be available to perform the playing dates of the venue they are auditioning for

¶ Characterful but disciplined children with strong singing, acting and movement skills and with a passion for performing

To audition, children must be pre-registered with Keston and Keston the Children’s Regional Casting Directors via the iOS App ‘Keston Casting- downloadable’ which can be downloaded for free via the app store or registration can be completed via the website {http:\\www.kestonandkestoncasting.com|here|click}.

All children who fall within the criteria above will be sent an invite with full information and the location for the audition.

‘Nativity! The Musical’ is written and directed by the creator and director of the blockbuster film series, Debbie Isitt.

Debbie said: “We are looking for characterful but disciplined children who can ‘act’ as snobby and superior and yet have a sense of fun and can give over the top performances if required.

“We need the children to have good movement ability - marching, basic choreography and have excellent posture.

“They should also be able to sing confidently, have basic acting ability and enjoy performing.”