Police Scotland awarded highest accolade for its work with volunteers

Scotland’s national police service, is the first in the UK to be awarded the highest accolade in working with volunteers.

Police Scotland’s Youth Volunteers (PSYV) today (Wednesday 13th December 2017) have been presented with the ‘Investing in Volunteer’s award by Volunteer Scotland.

PSYV is the newest and fastest growing uniformed youth service of its type in the UK. It was set up in 2013 to deepen engagement and strengthen the relationship between young people and the Police, while identifying opportunities for members to volunteer in their communities.

The award recognises the management support and professionalism of the systems and structures that support the 300 Adult Volunteers within PSYV who help provide vital support and guidance to the 650 young people of PSYV.

Assistant Chief Constable John Hawkins, said: “Police Scotland is delighted to receive this award, which recognises the work involved in running PSYV. The award also recognises the worth of the scheme by PSYV volunteers themselves and what they get from it. It offers a fantastic variety of opportunities to the young people involved.”

Cabinet Secretary for Justice, Michael Matheson, said: “I am delighted that the delivery of Police Scotland Youth Volunteers has been recognised for its professionalism and the way it works with, and values all of its volunteers.

“All those who lead the programme encourage a spirit of adventure and good citizenship, inspiring Scotland’s young people to participate positively in their communities.”

George Thomson, Investing in Volunteers manager for Scotland, said: “Investing in volunteers (IiV) is the UK award with a unique focus on volunteering.

“To become an IiV achiever, an organisation needs to demonstrate their commitment to their volunteers and be able to evidence high quality volunteer management in practice. It needs the support of everyone from volunteers to the Chief Constable and staff.

“So far, more than 200 organisations, from all over Scotland, have achieved the award; from small local groups to large national organisations. Volunteer Scotland is delighted to be able to include the Police Scotland Youth Volunteer programme on the list of achievers.”