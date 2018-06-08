NHS anniversary run in Springburn Park

Hundreds of runners of all ages are expected to hot-foot it to Springburn Park tomorrow (Saturday) to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the NHS.

The usual Saturday morning 5k parkrun is being dedicated to the NHS by its directors, nurse specialist Victoria Goodall and speech and language therapist Wendy Davies, based at Stobhill Hospital.

Runners of all ages and abilities are being encouraged to assemble at 9am for a 9.30am start to recognise the achievements of the NHS and encourage and promote exercise and healthy living. The event is free.